One winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €8.3m
There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €8,347,497.
The numbers drawn were 3, 4, 5, 19, 26, 43 and the bonus number was 24.
The winning ticket was sold in the South.
Lotto Results: Saturday, August 04, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 4
- 13
- 17
- 29
- 31
- 21
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 4
- 9
- 16
- 17
- 28
- 30
- 18
Lotto Results - Jackpot €8,347,497
There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot, the winning ticket was sold in the South.
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 19
- 26
- 43
- 24
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 17
- 24
- 35
- 36
- 40
- 13
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 4
- 9
- 25
- 32
- 35
- 43
- 19
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 19
- 26
- 43
- 24
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 17
- 24
- 35
- 36
- 40
- 13
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 9
- 25
- 32
- 35
- 43
- 19
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 4
- 8
- 15
- 32
- 34
- 37
- 16
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 2
- 21
- 29
- 31
- 33
- 37
- 35
