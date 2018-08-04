One winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €8.3m

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €8,347,497.

The numbers drawn were 3, 4, 5, 19, 26, 43 and the bonus number was 24.

The winning ticket was sold in the South.

Lotto Results: Saturday, August 04, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 13
    • 17
    • 29
    • 31
    • 21



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 4
    • 9
    • 16
    • 17
    • 28
    • 30
    • 18



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €8,347,497

    There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot, the winning ticket was sold in the South.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 5
    • 19
    • 26
    • 43
    • 24



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 17
    • 24
    • 35
    • 36
    • 40
    • 13



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 4
    • 9
    • 25
    • 32
    • 35
    • 43
    • 19



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 4
    • 5
    • 19
    • 26
    • 43
    • 24



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 17
    • 24
    • 35
    • 36
    • 40
    • 13



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 9
    • 25
    • 32
    • 35
    • 43
    • 19



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 8
    • 15
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 16



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 33
    • 37
    • 35



- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Lotto, Ireland

 

