One winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2m
16/06/2018 - 21:19:00Back to Lotto Ireland Home
There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2,000,000
The numbers drawn were 6, 26, 27, 32, 45, 47 and the bonus number was 9.
The winning ticket was sold in the south east.
Lotto Results: Saturday, June 16, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 9
- 10
- 30
- 32
- 33
- 35
- 3
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 9
- 12
- 14
- 29
- 30
- 31
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the South East.
- 6
- 26
- 27
- 32
- 45
- 47
- 9
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 3
- 5
- 6
- 35
- 43
- 47
- 16
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 8
- 9
- 21
- 44
- 47
- 36
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 26
- 27
- 32
- 45
- 47
- 9
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 5
- 6
- 35
- 43
- 47
- 16
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 8
- 9
- 21
- 44
- 47
- 36
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 6
- 8
- 18
- 30
- 34
- 38
- 2
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 13
- 15
- 34
- 24
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
KEYWORDS: Lotto
- 1
- 8
- 9
- 21
- 44
- 47
- 36
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Charles hails ‘remarkable’ Kerry as he finally visits the Kingdom
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall met Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan.
Irish WhatsApp users warned over phishing scam
Irish WhatsApp users are being warned about a phishing scam that could soon hit the messaging app here.
'Our lives will never be the same' says mother of Limerick teen who died after hotel fall
Writing on Facebook, Jack Walsh’s mother, Sandra, thanked people for their ' kind words and wishes'.
Boy (12) who had cannabis oil confiscated at Heathrow Airport now in life-threatening condition
Billy Caldwell was taken by ambulance to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London on Friday after his epilepsy seizures intensified.
Prince Charles jokes that Cork's new Lord Mayor was fortunate to escape 'looking after him'
Prince Charles joked with Independent Councillor, Mick Finn, that he was fortunate to escape "looking after him" when they met at the civic reception in Cork City Hall yesterday.
Father and son sustain serious burns at Clare home
A Co Clare family have been left devastated after a father and son sustained serous burns at their home Friday evening.
Cannabis treatment campaigner, 12, in hospital after ‘life-threatening’ seizures
The Home Office says it will consider what options are available if doctors advise a “particular course of urgent action” is required.
French air traffic controller strike causing problems for Aer Lingus and Ryanair passengers this weekend
Aer Lingus and Ryanair are warning that services may be cancelled or disrupted across the weekend.
Join the conversation - comment here