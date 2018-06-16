One winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2m

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2,000,000

The numbers drawn were 6, 26, 27, 32, 45, 47 and the bonus number was 9.

The winning ticket was sold in the south east.

Lotto Results: Saturday, June 16, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 9
    • 10
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 3



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 9
    • 12
    • 14
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the South East.

    • 6
    • 26
    • 27
    • 32
    • 45
    • 47
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 6
    • 35
    • 43
    • 47
    • 16



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 8
    • 9
    • 21
    • 44
    • 47
    • 36



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 26
    • 27
    • 32
    • 45
    • 47
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 6
    • 35
    • 43
    • 47
    • 16



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 8
    • 9
    • 21
    • 44
    • 47
    • 36



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 8
    • 18
    • 30
    • 34
    • 38
    • 2



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 13
    • 15
    • 34
    • 24



