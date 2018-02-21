One winner of Lotto jackpot worth over €7m

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7,179,959.

The winning ticket was sold online at lottery.ie.

The numbers drawn were 9, 26, 27, 29, 31 and 47. The bonus number was 30.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €500,000.

The numbers drawn were 27, 29, 34, 37, 46 and 47. The bonus number was 41.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize worth €250,000.

The numbers drawn were 20, 22, 31, 34, 45 and 46. The bonus number was 13.