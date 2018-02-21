One winner of Lotto jackpot worth over €7m
21/02/2018 - 21:00:00Back to Ireland Home
There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7,179,959.
The winning ticket was sold online at lottery.ie.
The numbers drawn were 9, 26, 27, 29, 31 and 47. The bonus number was 30.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €500,000.
The numbers drawn were 27, 29, 34, 37, 46 and 47. The bonus number was 41.
There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize worth €250,000.
The numbers drawn were 20, 22, 31, 34, 45 and 46. The bonus number was 13.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 5
- 9
- 29
- 30
- 38
- 8
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 2
- 4
- 18
- 22
- 28
- 33
- 5
Lotto Results - Jackpot €7,179,959
There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold on-line @ lottery.ie
- 9
- 26
- 27
- 29
- 31
- 47
- 30
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 27
- 29
- 34
- 37
- 46
- 47
- 41
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 20
- 22
- 31
- 34
- 45
- 46
- 13
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 26
- 27
- 29
- 31
- 47
- 30
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 27
- 29
- 34
- 37
- 46
- 47
- 41
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 20
- 22
- 31
- 34
- 45
- 46
- 13
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
More in this section
Husband found wife dead under beach towel, Tunisian inquest hears
Sinn Féin warns against drift in Northern Ireland powersharing talks
Drumm email said Central Bank fully aware of what Anglo was doing to protect itself, trial hears
Armed robber was unaware gardai were in back of shop checking CCTV on another incident
Most Read in Ireland
The Herald apologises for 'genuine mistake' in placement of wardrobe ad
The Herald says it was a "genuine mistake" that an ad for wardrobe specials appeared underneath a story about the murder of Joanne Lee in Dublin.
Snow showers forecast for the weekend as temperatures to drop below zero
Winter is coming...again
Here are the best beaches in Ireland, Europe and the world, according to TripAdvisor users
TripAdvisor has announced the top beaches in the world, Europe and Ireland, according to traveller reviews and ratings on the site last year.
Latest: Guard recalls Black Widow investigation in wake of Catherine Nevin's death
Catherine Nevin aka the Black Widow has died following a long illness.
Dad tells of being forced to leave dead son on roadside
The father of a teenage cyclist who was struck by a drink driver has described having to leave his son’s body at the side of the road to get home to break the news to his daughters before they found out on social media.
Economist says Permanent TSB mortgage sell-off won't lead to flood of repossessions
A leading economist says Permanent TSB's proposal to sell mortgages to a vulture fund will not lead to wide-scale repossessions.
Medic who examined alleged rugby rape victim could not say if sex was consensual
A doctor who examined a woman allegedly raped by two Ireland and Ulster rugby players could not determine whether the sexual contact had been consensual, despite intimate injuries.
Teen died four days after emergency surgery to remove stomach, inquest told
A 19-year-old died following emergency surgery to remove his stomach, an inquest in Dublin has heard.
Join the conversation - comment here