One winner of Lotto jackpot worth over €7m

Lotto Results: Wednesday, February 21, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 9
    • 29
    • 30
    • 38
    • 8



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 18
    • 22
    • 28
    • 33
    • 5



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €7,179,959

    There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold on-line @ lottery.ie

    • 9
    • 26
    • 27
    • 29
    • 31
    • 47
    • 30



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 27
    • 29
    • 34
    • 37
    • 46
    • 47
    • 41



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 20
    • 22
    • 31
    • 34
    • 45
    • 46
    • 13



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 26
    • 27
    • 29
    • 31
    • 47
    • 30



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 27
    • 29
    • 34
    • 37
    • 46
    • 47
    • 41



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 20
    • 22
    • 31
    • 34
    • 45
    • 46
    • 13



