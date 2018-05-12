One winner of €8.5m Lotto jackpot
12/05/2018 - 20:45:48Back to Lotto Ireland Home
There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €8,549,067.
Lotto Results: Saturday, May 12, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 4
- 8
- 17
- 24
- 25
- 23
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 9
- 15
- 17
- 27
- 32
- 35
- 19
Lotto Results - Jackpot €8,549,067
There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the west . There were three Match 5 + Bonus winners each receiving a cash prize of €41,933 and a luxury holiday worth €20,000 in our Lotto May Getaway promotion
- 5
- 6
- 14
- 19
- 22
- 30
- 24
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 8
- 19
- 21
- 25
- 26
- 40
- 32
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 5
- 9
- 15
- 23
- 31
- 42
- 37
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 6
- 14
- 19
- 22
- 30
- 24
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 19
- 21
- 25
- 26
- 40
- 32
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 9
- 15
- 23
- 31
- 42
- 37
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 12
- 14
- 24
- 34
- 38
- 11
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 7
- 10
- 18
- 26
- 32
- 8
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 jackpots.
- Digital deskKEYWORDS: lotto
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Garda jeep rammed at checkpoint on outskirts of Cork city
A garda jeep was rammed at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Cork city this afternoon before a car sped off and its occupants fled.
Gardaí appeal for assistance in finding 14-year-old missing in Kilkenny
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Michael Carthy.
Five counties issued with Status Yellow wind warning
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for five counties tomorrow morning.
Watch: Tributes for ‘amazing’ Aoibhe on her sudden death days after meeting idol Ed Sheeran
The KC Show on Cork's 96FM has paid tribute to Aoibhe O’Connor - an 11-year-old who passed away days after meeting her hero Ed Sheeran.
Update: President Michael D Higgins to meet with terminally-ill Emma Mhic Mhathúna
.
Tonight's EuroMillions results are in
Check your tickets.
Tourist helps save man during dramatic Cork city river rescue
A Canadian tourist helped save a man from drowning during a dramatic river rescue in the centre of Cork city last night.
25-year-old dead after being hit by car
A 25-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Co Down.
Join the conversation - comment here