One winner of €8.5m Lotto jackpot

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €8,549,067.

Lotto Results: Saturday, May 12, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 4
    • 8
    • 17
    • 24
    • 25
    • 23



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 27
    • 32
    • 35
    • 19



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €8,549,067

    There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the west . There were three Match 5 + Bonus winners each receiving a cash prize of €41,933 and a luxury holiday worth €20,000 in our Lotto May Getaway promotion

    • 5
    • 6
    • 14
    • 19
    • 22
    • 30
    • 24



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 8
    • 19
    • 21
    • 25
    • 26
    • 40
    • 32



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 5
    • 9
    • 15
    • 23
    • 31
    • 42
    • 37



There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 jackpots.

- Digital desk

KEYWORDS: lotto

 

