One winner of €6.59m Lotto jackpot
08/12/2018 - 22:39:00Back to Ireland Home
There was one winner of tonight's €6.59m Lotto jackpot. The ticket was bought online.
The winning numbers were 9, 15, 17, 24, 41 and 43. The bonus number was 37.
There was no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draws.
Lotto Results: Saturday, December 08, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 17
- 19
- 21
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 3
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 9
- 11
- 16
- 23
- 27
- 30
- 12
Lotto Results - Jackpot €6,589,886
There was One winner of the Lotto Jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased online on lottery.ie
- 9
- 15
- 17
- 24
- 41
- 43
- 37
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 1
- 11
- 18
- 24
- 36
- 37
- 6
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 15
- 18
- 21
- 46
- 47
- 6
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 15
- 17
- 24
- 41
- 43
- 37
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 11
- 18
- 24
- 36
- 37
- 6
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 15
- 18
- 21
- 46
- 47
- 6
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 5
- 8
- 16
- 23
- 26
- 35
- 38
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 8
- 15
- 28
- 30
- 33
- 37
- 2
KEYWORDS:lotto
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Latest: Christmas parties prompt Met Éireann's weather warning for tonight
Met Éireann says the prospect of Christmas parties tonight have prompted it to issue a status yellow weather warning for the west and east of the country.
'Offensive' that children are in emergency accommodation, Taoiseach tells Late Late Show
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described the current housing crisis as an "enormous issue" on the Late Late Show, especially when children become homeless.
'Someone somewhere has information' - Father's plea on anniversary of Trevor Deely disappearance
Today marks the 18th anniversary of the disappearance of Trevor Deely.
Man dies after car and lorry collide in Waterford
A man has died after the car he was driving collided with a lorry in Co. Waterford this morning.
Lucky escape for three after car overturns into stream in Co Clare
Three people had a lucky escape this afternoon after their car overturned into a stream in Co Clare.
Man, 20s, stabbed in Co Longford
A man in his twenties has been rushed to hospital this evening following a stabbing in Longford town.
Student suffered devastating injuries when he sat on bucket of hot oil, High Court told
Fine Arts student Umesh Maharjan, his counsel Declan Doyle SC told the court, was in excruciating, unbearable pain and has been left with "grossly disfiguring" scars.
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Longford stabbing
Gardaí are looking for witnesses after a man in his 20s was injured in a stabbing in Longford town.
Join the conversation - comment here