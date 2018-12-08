One winner of €6.59m Lotto jackpot

There was one winner of tonight's €6.59m Lotto jackpot. The ticket was bought online.

The winning numbers were 9, 15, 17, 24, 41 and 43. The bonus number was 37.

There was no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draws.

Lotto Results: Saturday, December 08, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 17
    • 19
    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 3



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 9
    • 11
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 30
    • 12



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,589,886

    There was One winner of the Lotto Jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased online on lottery.ie

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 1
    • 11
    • 18
    • 24
    • 36
    • 37
    • 6



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 15
    • 18
    • 21
    • 46
    • 47
    • 6



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 11
    • 18
    • 24
    • 36
    • 37
    • 6



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 15
    • 18
    • 21
    • 46
    • 47
    • 6



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 5
    • 8
    • 16
    • 23
    • 26
    • 35
    • 38



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 8
    • 15
    • 28
    • 30
    • 33
    • 37
    • 2



