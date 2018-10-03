One winner of €5.5m Lotto jackpot
There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot of just over €5.5 million.
The winning ticket was bought in Dublin.
The winning numbers were 1, 15, 22, 27, 31 and 34. The bonus was 42.
The jackpot is worth €5,781,232.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 10
- 13
- 17
- 23
- 38
- 32
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 13
- 19
- 20
- 26
- 27
- 17
Lotto Results - Jackpot €5,781,232
There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.
- 1
- 15
- 22
- 27
- 31
- 34
- 42
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 5
- 25
- 30
- 38
- 39
- 47
- 45
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 3
- 4
- 10
- 32
- 33
- 46
- 35
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 15
- 22
- 27
- 31
- 34
- 42
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 25
- 30
- 38
- 39
- 47
- 45
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 4
- 10
- 32
- 33
- 46
- 35
