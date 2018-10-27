One winner of €4.4m Lotto jackpot
There was one winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €4.4m.
The Match 5 + Bonus prize of €57,372 was also won.
Lotto Results: Saturday, October 27, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 8
- 13
- 18
- 23
- 34
- 36
- 17
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 4
- 7
- 9
- 30
- 35
- 36
- 16
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,439,459
There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the West.
- 14
- 24
- 30
- 38
- 40
- 45
- 36
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 2
- 14
- 19
- 21
- 37
- 23
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 16
- 19
- 31
- 41
- 43
- 44
- 27
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 14
- 24
- 30
- 38
- 40
- 45
- 36
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 2
- 14
- 19
- 21
- 37
- 23
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 16
- 19
- 31
- 41
- 43
- 44
- 27
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 16
- 20
- 25
- 27
- 30
- 13
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 15
- 19
- 23
- 32
- 37
- 39
- 20
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 jackpots.
