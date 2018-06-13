One winner of €3m Lotto jackpot

There has been one winner of the midweek Lotto jackpot, worth almost €3 million.

The numbers drawn were 5, 21, 25, 29, 41 and 43. The bonus number was 31.

The winning ticket was sold in the north.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize worth €500,000.

The numbers drawn were 17, 20, 31, 34, 38 and 43. The bonus number was 35.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize worth €250,000.

The numbers drawn were 1, 4, 11, 23, 46 and 47. The bonus number was 40.