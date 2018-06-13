One winner of €3m Lotto jackpot

Lotto Results: Wednesday, June 13, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 8
    • 12
    • 32
    • 36
    • 37
    • 13



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 9
    • 19
    • 22
    • 30
    • 31
    • 17



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,895,277

    There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the North.

    • 5
    • 21
    • 25
    • 29
    • 41
    • 43
    • 31



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 17
    • 20
    • 31
    • 34
    • 38
    • 43
    • 35



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 4
    • 11
    • 23
    • 46
    • 47
    • 40



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 21
    • 25
    • 29
    • 41
    • 43
    • 31



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 17
    • 20
    • 31
    • 34
    • 38
    • 43
    • 35



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 11
    • 23
    • 46
    • 47
    • 40



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 11
    • 18
    • 24
    • 26
    • 28
    • 32
    • 1



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 11
    • 13
    • 21
    • 23
    • 24
    • 30
    • 5



Digital Desk
