One winner of €3m Lotto jackpot
There has been one winner of the midweek Lotto jackpot, worth almost €3 million.
The numbers drawn were 5, 21, 25, 29, 41 and 43. The bonus number was 31.
The winning ticket was sold in the north.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize worth €500,000.
The numbers drawn were 17, 20, 31, 34, 38 and 43. The bonus number was 35.
There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize worth €250,000.
The numbers drawn were 1, 4, 11, 23, 46 and 47. The bonus number was 40.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 5
- 8
- 12
- 32
- 36
- 37
- 13
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 3
- 9
- 19
- 22
- 30
- 31
- 17
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,895,277
There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the North.
- 5
- 21
- 25
- 29
- 41
- 43
- 31
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 17
- 20
- 31
- 34
- 38
- 43
- 35
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 4
- 11
- 23
- 46
- 47
- 40
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 21
- 25
- 29
- 41
- 43
- 31
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 17
- 20
- 31
- 34
- 38
- 43
- 35
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 4
- 11
- 23
- 46
- 47
- 40
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 11
- 18
- 24
- 26
- 28
- 32
- 1
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 11
- 13
- 21
- 23
- 24
- 30
- 5
