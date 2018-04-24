One-third of younger stroke survivors lost their jobs, research shows

A new survey shows bleak prospects for younger stroke survivors.

It shows that 95% suffer anxiety, three-quarters feel depressed and almost the same amount feel angry and isolated.

Researchers from The Irish Heart Foundation spoke to 500 stroke survivors to compile their stats.

They have also discovered a major issue with people losing their jobs afterwards.

They say 88% of survivors were working before their stroke, but only around a third are employed after.

Digital Desk