One person treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in Dublin
One person has been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a house on the Clontarf Road in Dublin.
Traffic restrictions have been lifted and no delays are being reported after the blaze broke out this morning.
The road had been closed between Castle Avenue and St Lawerence road.
Traffic restrictions lifted after this fire, one person treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters from North Strand & Tara St stations on scene #Dublin #fire https://t.co/jnuFFic8Xq— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 11, 2019
Firefighters from North Strand and Tara Street stations attended the scene.
One witness reported hearing "a loud bang", and heard " a chorus of fire sirens" as emergency services attended the scene.
There have been no reports of other injuries.
A chorus of fire sirens and lots of smoke somewhere near Clontarf coast road. I can smell the burning. There was a loud bang too. Can’t tell where it is but seems big. Hope everyone is ok. @rtenews @newstalk @Independent_ie— Dr Sabina Brennan (@Sabina_Brennan) January 11, 2019
