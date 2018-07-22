One person hospitalised following apartment fire in Cork

One person has been taken to hospital after an apartment fire in Cork city.

Fire crews from Angelsea Street and Ballyvolane attended the blaze at Great William O'Brien Street.

Cork City Fire Brigade say the fire has been put out and one person rescued and brought from the scene by ambulance.

Fire extinguished with 1 casualty rescued and removed from scene by National Ambulance Service (NAS)

