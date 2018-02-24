One person critical, five injured after Cork crash

One person has been left fighting for their life after a serious single-car collision in Co Cork this morning.

A car carrying six people struck a wall at speed and went over a railway bridge onto train tracks below.

Three ambulances and two units of the fire brigade attended the scene on a secondary road between Grange West and Buttevant at 1.30am.

All six individuals involved in the accident were taken to hospital for treatment.

According to Gardaí, five of the people in the crash were treated for non-life threatening injuries while one is in critical condition.

It is understood the car hit a number of telegraph poles in the crash.

The scene has been preserved for forensic examination and the road will remain closed into the evening.

Gardaí are liaising with family members in relation to the incident.

