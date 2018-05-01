One person a week dies in Ireland as a result of asthma.

The Asthma Society of Ireland is marking World Asthma day by making people aware of how to recognise the symptoms of an attack and what to do when it happens.

It says 90% of asthma related deaths are avoidable and preventable.

Chief Executive Sarah O'Connor says it is important to know when someone needs help.

She said: "The symptoms of an asthma attack would include coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, shallow breathing, lips turning blue or some people would have difficult finishing sentences.

"Those are really key things for people to know and understand."

- Digital Desk