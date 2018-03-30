One of HPV vaccine's inventors wants it to be given to men as well as women

One of the inventors of the HPV vaccine says it works just as well on men as women.

Ian Frazer's comments follow calls from the Labour Party for the jab to be extended to first-year boys.

At the moment only secondary school girls are offered the HPV vaccine which helps protect against the Human Papillomavirus.

However, Cancer Immunology expert Ian Frazer is in favour of rolling out the vaccine to both sexes.

He said: "Trials have shown that men respond just as well to the vaccine as women do.

"They get the same sort of protection against genital warts and they also get the same protection against the viruses that we associate with cancer."