One man has died and another injured following single vehicle collision in Kerry

A young man has died and another has been seriously injured in a crash in Co Kerry.

The road where the crash happened is closed this morning.

The crash happened at around 3.20am on the Tralee to Fenit road.

Two men in their twenties who were from the area travelling in the car at the time were seriously injured.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The second was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry where his condition is understood to be serious.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Gardaí.

- Digital Desk