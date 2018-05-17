One man arrested another in critical condition after double stabbing at Luas stop

Two men have been stabbed at a Luas stop in Dublin this morning.

The attack happened at the Blackhorse Luas stop in Inchicore at around 6am.

It is believed it may have stemmed from a party that was held in the area overnight.

The two men have been taken to St James Hospital with serious injuries. One of the victims is in a critical condition in hospital, while the other man is recovering from non life-threatening injuries.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and is being held at Kilmainham Garda station under section 4 of the criminal Justice Act.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Gardaí.

- Digital Desk