One lucky Wexford ticket holder is Ireland’s newest National Lottery millionaire

A lucky Lotto player in Co Wexford has had a dream start to the New Year scooping the top prize of an incredible one million euros in the last night’s National Lottery Christmas Millionaire Raffle.

Players from Offaly, Kilkenny, Roscommon and Kerry also won top-tier prizes of €250,000 and €100,000 in Christmas Millionaire Raffle.

With a total of 5,567 players winning prizes of between €500 and €1m in last night’s draw the National Lottery today urged people to check their raffle numbers to see if they have scooped a windfall.

As well as top-tier prizes there were ten prizes of €10,000, 28 prizes of €5,000, 125 prizes of €1,000 and 5,400 prizes of €500.

Christmas Millionaire Raffle ticket number 191401 won the top prize of €1m. The ticket was sold at Kavanagh’s Village Forecourt, in Clonroche, Co Wexford which also sold a €2.7m Lotto Jackpot ticket in November 2010.

Co-owner of the winning store, Rita Greene, said:

We can’t believe this! What a great way to start of 2019 for one of our customers. We were just told the good news this morning and we really hope it’s a local. The news is beginning to spread now.

“We are a very busy shop between New Ross and Enniscorthy so the winner could be a passerby. But it’s a dream start to the year for one of our lucky customers and I know it will bring a lot of excitement to the town as we extend our New Year’s celebrations.

"This is bringing back memories of the excitement when we sold the winning Lotto jackpot ticket back in November 2010 during the big snow. We are delighted that another of our customers is to become a millionaire."

The winning ticket numbers for the top five Christmas Millionaire Raffle prizes are:

Top prize of €1m: Ticket no 191401 sold in Kavanagh’s Village Forecourt, Clonroche, Co Wexford Prize of €250,000: Ticket no 417104 sold in Dolan’s, Clara Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly Three prizes of €100,000: Tickets nos 238272 sold in Dunnes Stores, Roscommon town; 52944 sold in Garvey’s Supervalu, Listowel, Co. Kerry; and 164,096 sold in Supervalu in Main Street, Ballyragget Co. Kilkenny

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said today: "We are absolutely thrilled for our player from Wexford with this big win. The Christmas Millionaire Raffle is hugely popular every year and the prize payout this year is bigger than ever. We look forward to welcoming the first National Lottery millionaire of 2019 into the winners' room."

Full draw results detailing all prize-winning numbers is now available be available on the National Lottery’s website www.lottery.ieand on the National Lottery App.