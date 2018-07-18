One lucky ticket-holder is quarter of a million euro richer after tonight's Lotto draw
One lucky ticket-holder will become a quarter of a million euro richer as tonight's Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of €250,000 has been won.
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €5,644,363 but one player will take home the prize of €47,928.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot of €500,000.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There were no winners of the Daily Million top prize.
- 5
- 14
- 16
- 18
- 22
- 31
- 27
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There were no winners of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 3
- 12
- 15
- 23
- 33
- 39
- 2
Lotto Results - Jackpot €5,644,363
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 25,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €47,928.
- 2
- 8
- 25
- 33
- 39
- 42
- 43
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 6
- 15
- 21
- 22
- 34
- 47
- 1
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 8
- 12
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 26
- 27
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 8
- 25
- 33
- 39
- 42
- 43
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 15
- 21
- 22
- 34
- 47
- 1
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 12
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 26
- 27
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 6
- 10
- 12
- 22
- 26
- 37
- 27
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 2
- 8
- 18
- 23
- 28
- 7
