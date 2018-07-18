One lucky ticket-holder is quarter of a million euro richer after tonight's Lotto draw

One lucky ticket-holder will become a quarter of a million euro richer as tonight's Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of €250,000 has been won.

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €5,644,363 but one player will take home the prize of €47,928.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot of €500,000.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, July 18, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There were no winners of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 14
    • 16
    • 18
    • 22
    • 31
    • 27



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There were no winners of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 12
    • 15
    • 23
    • 33
    • 39
    • 2



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,644,363

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 25,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €47,928.

    • 2
    • 8
    • 25
    • 33
    • 39
    • 42
    • 43



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 15
    • 21
    • 22
    • 34
    • 47
    • 1



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 8
    • 12
    • 22
    • 23
    • 24
    • 26
    • 27



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 8
    • 25
    • 33
    • 39
    • 42
    • 43



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 15
    • 21
    • 22
    • 34
    • 47
    • 1



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 12
    • 22
    • 23
    • 24
    • 26
    • 27



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 10
    • 12
    • 22
    • 26
    • 37
    • 27



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 7



