One lucky Lotto player in the south has won tonight's jackpot worth over €5m

People in the south, check those tickets carefully.

There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot worth over €5m tonight. The winning ticket was sold in the south of the country.

Another lucky ticket holder has won themselves the prize of €115,649 in the Lotto draw.

There was no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 draw jackpot worth €500,000.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot worth €250,000 was also not won.