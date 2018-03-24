One lucky Lotto player in the south has won tonight's jackpot worth over €5m

People in the south, check those tickets carefully.

There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot worth over €5m tonight. The winning ticket was sold in the south of the country.

Another lucky ticket holder has won themselves the prize of €115,649 in the Lotto draw.

There was no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 draw jackpot worth €500,000.


The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot worth €250,000 was also not won.

Lotto Results: Saturday, March 24, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 19
    • 27
    • 32
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 8



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 14
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 9



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,685,384

    There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the South.

    • 2
    • 17
    • 24
    • 25
    • 35
    • 40
    • 36



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 12
    • 15
    • 19
    • 35
    • 39
    • 46



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 9
    • 17
    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 40
    • 14



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 17
    • 24
    • 25
    • 35
    • 40
    • 36



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 12
    • 15
    • 19
    • 35
    • 39
    • 46



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 17
    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 40
    • 14



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 12
    • 17
    • 20
    • 21
    • 29
    • 35
    • 27



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 8
    • 20
    • 22
    • 26
    • 32
    • 13



