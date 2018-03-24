One lucky Lotto player in the south has won tonight's jackpot worth over €5m
People in the south, check those tickets carefully.
There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot worth over €5m tonight. The winning ticket was sold in the south of the country.
Another lucky ticket holder has won themselves the prize of €115,649 in the Lotto draw.
There was no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 draw jackpot worth €500,000.
The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot worth €250,000 was also not won.
Lotto Results: Saturday, March 24, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 19
- 27
- 32
- 33
- 34
- 37
- 8
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 14
- 17
- 18
- 25
- 34
- 9
Lotto Results - Jackpot €5,685,384
There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the South.
- 2
- 17
- 24
- 25
- 35
- 40
- 36
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 12
- 15
- 19
- 35
- 39
- 46
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 9
- 17
- 22
- 24
- 26
- 40
- 14
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 17
- 24
- 25
- 35
- 40
- 36
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 12
- 15
- 19
- 35
- 39
- 46
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 17
- 22
- 24
- 26
- 40
- 14
