One lucky Lotto player has scooped the jackpot worth over €4m

One lucky Lotto player has scooped the jackpot worth over €4.7m.
The ticket-holder will take home a total of €4,770,304.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw.
One winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot will take home a total of €250,000.
The full Lotto draw results are below.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 14
- 17
- 22
- 28
- 30
- 11
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 24
- 29
- 31
- 33
- 37
- 38
- 5
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,770,304
There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the North East.
- 26
- 27
- 35
- 40
- 41
- 42
- 7
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 4
- 14
- 18
- 26
- 27
- 34
- 39
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize. The winning ticket was sold online.
- 8
- 19
- 30
- 33
- 36
- 47
- 31
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 26
- 27
- 35
- 40
- 41
- 42
- 7
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 14
- 18
- 26
- 27
- 34
- 39
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 19
- 30
- 33
- 36
- 47
- 31
