One lucky Lotto player has scooped the jackpot worth over €4m

One lucky Lotto player has scooped the jackpot worth over €4.7m.

The ticket-holder will take home a total of €4,770,304.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

One winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot will take home a total of €250,000.

The full Lotto draw results are below.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 29, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 14
    • 17
    • 22
    • 28
    • 30
    • 11



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 24
    • 29
    • 31
    • 33
    • 37
    • 38
    • 5



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,770,304

    There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the North East.

    • 26
    • 27
    • 35
    • 40
    • 41
    • 42
    • 7



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 4
    • 14
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 34
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize. The winning ticket was sold online.

    • 8
    • 19
    • 30
    • 33
    • 36
    • 47
    • 31



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 26
    • 27
    • 35
    • 40
    • 41
    • 42
    • 7



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 14
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 34
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 19
    • 30
    • 33
    • 36
    • 47
    • 31



