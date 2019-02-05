One Irish winner of top prize in EuroMillions Plus raffle
There has been one Irish winner of the €500,000 prize in tonight's EuroMillions Plus draw.
The numbers drawn tonight were 2, 12, 33, 42 and 44.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 4
- 15
- 16
- 19
- 39
- 36
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 7
- 8
- 17
- 25
- 37
- 38
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €129,262,876
- 14
- 25
- 31
- 37
- 43
- 2
- 3
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 12
- 33
- 42
- 44
