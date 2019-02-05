One Irish winner of top prize in EuroMillions Plus raffle

There has been one Irish winner of the €500,000 prize in tonight's EuroMillions Plus draw.

The numbers drawn tonight were 2, 12, 33, 42 and 44.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, February 05, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 4
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 39
    • 36



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 7
    • 8
    • 17
    • 25
    • 37
    • 38



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €129,262,876

    • 14
    • 25
    • 31
    • 37
    • 43
    • 2
    • 3



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 12
    • 33
    • 42
    • 44



