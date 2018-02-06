One Irish ticket scoops €500k in EuroMillions Plus draw

There is one Irish winner in tonight's EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning ticket scooped the top prize in the Ireland only raffle, worth €500,000.

The numbers drawn were 13, 15, 22, 25 and 41.

There was no winner of the €117,593,590 jackpot in tonight's main EuroMillions draw.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, February 06, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 1
    • 8
    • 12
    • 20
    • 29
    • 35
    • 30



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 16
    • 21
    • 34
    • 35
    • 36
    • 37
    • 7



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €117,593,590

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.

    • 8
    • 17
    • 28
    • 34
    • 38
    • 6
    • 12



