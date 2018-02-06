One Irish ticket scoops €500k in EuroMillions Plus draw
There is one Irish winner in tonight's EuroMillions Plus draw.
The winning ticket scooped the top prize in the Ireland only raffle, worth €500,000.
The numbers drawn were 13, 15, 22, 25 and 41.
There was no winner of the €117,593,590 jackpot in tonight's main EuroMillions draw.
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 1
- 8
- 12
- 20
- 29
- 35
- 30
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 16
- 21
- 34
- 35
- 36
- 37
- 7
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €117,593,590
There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.
- 8
- 17
- 28
- 34
- 38
- 6
- 12
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 13
- 15
- 22
- 25
- 41
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 16
- 20
- 35
- 1
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily MIllion Plus top prize
- 4
- 15
- 16
- 25
- 32
- 34
- 27
