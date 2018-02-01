One in three hospitals have no medication safety plan

One in three hospitals have no formal strategy or plan on medication safety.

HIQA estimates that at least one medication error occurs per hospital patient per day or three million medication errors per year.

The Health watchdog inspected 34 public acute hospitals and found that 13 needed to implement medication safety programmes.

It is recommending that there be a national approach to medication safety to reduce the number of errors and improve patient safety.

- Digital Desk