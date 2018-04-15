One in seven hospital consultants has not completed specialist training

Irish patients are being exposed to "potentially grave risks" as hospitals continue to appoint under-qualified doctors to specialist consultant positions.

The Sunday Business Post is reporting that one-in-seven medical consultants have not completed specialist medical training.

Figures from the Irish Medical Council show that 650 out of 4,373 consultants working across the public and private sector were not on the specialist register in 2015.

The number has continued to rise over recent years as hospitals struggle to recruit and retain top doctors.