One in four immigrant taxi drivers at 3 checkpoints suspected of being in sham marriages

As many as one in four taxi drivers stopped at recent illegal immigration checkpoints are suspected of being in a sham marriage.

According to the Irish Times, an operation was put in place to coincide with Ed Sheeran's Dublin concerts in May.

Of the 110 drivers stopped, 26 are believed to have paid to marry a woman from Europe so they could have the right to work in Ireland.

Gardaí have revoked their immigration status, which is now under appeal.

The 110 non-EU drivers were stopped across three checkpoints during the one-hour operation, led by the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

Taxi drivers were targeted due to unusual patterns detected in new public service vehicle (PSV) applications.

Last January, of the 58 new applications for PSV licences, 40 were made by non-EU nationals.

Digital Desk