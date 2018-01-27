One in five people more likely to vote Sinn Féin under Mary Lou leadership

One in five people are more likely to vote Sinn Féin with Mary Lou McDonald as leader.

The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll reveals 12% are less likely to vote Sinn Féin with the new President at the helm while 61% say it will make no difference.

Ms McDonald is most likely to gain support from younger voters with 27% of under 34s saying they would vote for the party under her leadership - this drops to 17% among the 50 to 64s and 19% in the over 65s.

