One in five people more likely to vote Sinn Féin under Mary Lou leadership
27/01/2018 - 10:50:50Back to Ireland Home
One in five people are more likely to vote Sinn Féin with Mary Lou McDonald as leader.
The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll reveals 12% are less likely to vote Sinn Féin with the new President at the helm while 61% say it will make no difference.
Ms McDonald is most likely to gain support from younger voters with 27% of under 34s saying they would vote for the party under her leadership - this drops to 17% among the 50 to 64s and 19% in the over 65s.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here