One in five offers of social housing refused in 2017

A report on homelessness has suggested that one in five offers of social housing was rejected last year.

The study from the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive says 112 offers of permanent social housing were refused in 2017.

In the first three months of this year, 65 applicants were offered housing, and only 2 turned down the offer.

The reasons for refusal included that they were not in the applicant's preferred area, or were not close to schools.

The report also found many families are reluctant to take up the Housing Assistance Payment scheme.

343 families opted for emergency accommodation rather than HAP, due to difficulties getting accommodation in the private rental sector.