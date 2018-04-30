One in 10 Irish people have never visited a farm, according to poll

According to a new poll, one in 10 Irish people have never visited a farm and one in three have not visited a farm in the past five years.

More than half (55%) said that the reason was that they never had the opportunity.

The research, carried out by RED C on behalf of Agri Aware, was released ahead of the inaugural National Open Farm Day which will take place next Monday, May 7.

Four farms across Ireland will open their gates to the public on bank holiday Monday to help us re-connect with our rural roots.

The purpose of the day is to help educate consumers about what happens on a working farm and help us explore how our food is produced.

"As we become an increasingly urbanised nation, many people are losing the connection between the activity carried out year-round by farmers all over our country and the food that they consume every day," said Agri Aware Executive Director, Deirdre O’Shea.

"Our research clearly shows that Irish people would welcome the opportunity to visit a working farm to learn more about how our food is produced. We are delighted to be able to facilitate this through our first National Open Farm Day."

