One hospitalised following crash at Citywest
A woman in her 20s has been taken to hospital after a crash at a shopping centre in Dublin.
She was struck by a car in a car park in Citywest at around 3.15pm this afternoon.
It happened in a car park in Citywest and involved several cars.
The person is being treated in hospital for leg injuries.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s hasn't been injured.
A number of parked cars were damaged in the incident.
Firefighters and paramedics from Tallaght and Dolphin’s Barn Fire Stations attended the scene.
Firefighter/Paramedics from Tallaght and Dolphin’s Barn Fire Stations responded an RTC in a shopping centre car park in #Citywest involving several vehicles. 1 person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 2 fire engines, 1 rescue tender plus @TallaghtAmbo pic.twitter.com/jeVkfnncve— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 20, 2018
Digital Desk
