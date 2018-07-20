One hospitalised following crash at Citywest

A woman in her 20s has been taken to hospital after a crash at a shopping centre in Dublin.

She was struck by a car in a car park in Citywest at around 3.15pm this afternoon.

It happened in a car park in Citywest and involved several cars.

The person is being treated in hospital for leg injuries.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s hasn't been injured.

A number of parked cars were damaged in the incident.

Firefighters and paramedics from Tallaght and Dolphin’s Barn Fire Stations attended the scene.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Dublin, Crash

 

