One Dubliner is €500k richer this Christmas after EuroMillions win

Christmas has come early for one lucky Dubliner after someone scooped almost €500,000 in last night's EuroMillions draw.

The €489,376 prize was won by someone from Tallaght with the winning ticket bought at Dunnes Stores in Kilnamanagh.

The ticket matched five numbers and a Lucky Star.

Last night's winning numbers are 2, 12, 15, 34, 50 and Lucky Stars 3 and 4.

"Congratulations to last night’s winner this is fantastic news for one of our EuroMillions players just on time for Christmas," said a National Lottery spokesperson.

People are being urged to check their tickets to see if their numbers have come up.