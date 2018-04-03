On-duty garda dies in Galway

Communities across Connemara are in shock today following the sudden death of an on-duty Garda at Clifden Garda Station.

Shane Cuffe, a nephew of acting Garda Commissioner Dónal Ó Cualáin, died at work yesterday morning.

Garda Cuffe is believed to have been in his late 30s and was a member of an Garda Siochana for 13 years.

He was married and had two young children.


There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Digital Desk

