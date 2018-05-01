Older Irish women among healthiest in Europe

Back to Health Ireland Home

Older Irish women are among the healthiest in Europe.

New EU figures show Irish women stay healthy on average until they are 68 years old.

That is the third highest rate in the EU and 4.6 years above the EU average.

Irish men can expect to spend about 16% of their life in poor health - the fourth lowest rate in the EU.

That compares to men in countries like Austria, Estonia and Portugal where men experience poor health for about a quarter of their life.

File image.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Older, Irish, Women, Health, Europe

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland