Older Irish women among healthiest in Europe

Older Irish women are among the healthiest in Europe.

New EU figures show Irish women stay healthy on average until they are 68 years old.

That is the third highest rate in the EU and 4.6 years above the EU average.

Irish men can expect to spend about 16% of their life in poor health - the fourth lowest rate in the EU.

That compares to men in countries like Austria, Estonia and Portugal where men experience poor health for about a quarter of their life.

File image.

- Digital Desk