Oireachtas Transport Committee to discuss Dublin gridlock and cycling

Solutions to Dublin's traffic problems and the overtaking of cyclists are being discussed today by the Oireachtas Transport Committee.

TDs and Senators will be looking for answers when they hear from top officials from Dublin City Council, Dublin Bus and Luas operator Transdev.

A private member's motion, tabled by Fianna Fáil in the Dáil last night, accused the Government of failing to get to grips with congestion caused by the Luas Cross City line.

However, Transport Minister Shane Ross says the Luas extension is a big success.

He told the Dáil last night: "It's been a 24% passenger increase since then. Now that is an extraordinary piece of good news.

"But if there hadn't been any increase at all, you would be in here crying about it being a white elephant."

Also to be discussed at the committee meeting today are laws on the dangerous overtaking of cyclists, which campaigners say do not go far enough to protect them.

A campaign group, Safe Cycling Ireland, is calling for a new Minimum Passing Distance Law.

It will bring the proposals to the Oireachtas Transport committee today, calling for a minimum requirement of 1.5 metres when cars are passing bikes.

Phil Skelton from Safe Cycling Ireland said: "The idea of this law is behaviour change, not constant enforcement.

"It's less a trap than a reminder that cyclists are sharing roads with other bigger vehicles and that needs to be recognised."