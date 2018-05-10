Oireachtas Transport Committee decides against Metrolink tunneling site four metres from classrooms

The Oireachtas Transport Committee has agreed a proposed tunneling site for the Dublin Metrolink in Glasnevin is not suitable.

The deadline for submissions as part of the public consultation phase is tomorrow.

Schools and sports club would lose access to their playing pitches while tunneling would be carried out just four metres from classrooms.

Scoil Chaitriona principal, Carmel De Grae, says she is delighted TDs and Senators have visited the site.

Ms De Grae said: "Even for the committee yesterday, as they were passing the art room, the Junior Cert art exam was on.

"So you can imagine students in the future trying to do their art exam while there is massive construction four metres away. It would just be impossible."