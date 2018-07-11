Oireachtas to hear why Ireland gets 'below-average outcomes' for above-average health spend

Overcrowding and delays in hospital admissions will be back on the agenda later this morning.

Medical personnel are set to give expert opinion on the issues before the Oireachtas Health Committee.

Chair of the Committee, TD Michael Harty, says those working on the frontline can provide an insight into some of the financial problems facing the service.

He said: "We in Ireland spend above the OECD average on our health service, but we get below-average outcomes for that money.

"We need to find out why that is happening, where the money is going and how it is being used and spent."