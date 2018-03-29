Oireachtas calls for digital safety commissioner to protect children online
29/03/2018 - 08:22:04Back to Internet Safety Ireland Home
The Oireachtas is calling for a digital safety commissioner to help protect children online.
Its Joint Committee on Children and Youth Affairs is making recommendations in a new report.
It also thinks several laws should be changed to clamp down on Internet offences.
Committee Member Anne Rabbitte says a safety commissioner would help.
She said: "A person, a department that would oversee how content is put up and taken down on social media, a regulatory body that would enforce or set guidelines that parameters to how the various tech companies can operate and also how children and vulnerable adults are protected on social media."
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here