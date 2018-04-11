Oireachtas Agriculture Committee to discuss financial supports for farmers amid fodder crisis

The Oireachtas Agriculture Committee is to discuss the fodder crisis across the country today.

It has invited the Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to its meeting to explain what steps his department will be taking to tackle the issue.

Committee Chair Fine Gael Deputy Pat Deering says they want a detailed update on the crisis.

Mr Deering said: "Today we'll have the Minister Michael Creed before us to give us an update as to where we are at the moment as regards the fodder situation. We'll be hoping to see exactly what fodder has been brought into the country as we speak."

The Agriculture Committee wants to discuss possible financial supports for farmers today.

Mr Deering said: "We'll be also looking from him today exactly what the situation is regarding the credit flow which is a big issue at the moment in the country, there has been a huge cost of feed in the past number of weeks."

The Committee is greatly troubled by reports of animals going hungry and farmers being unable to access enough fodder.

The Committee's Chair said they want to get assurances from him that farmers needs will be met.

Mr Deering said: "Well, first of all, we'll be looking to ensure that every farmer that needs feeding will be able to get it right around the country.

"At the moment, the vast majority of co-ops are importing feeds, some are not at the moment, and it is vitally important that all co-ops are importing their feedstuffs and every farm will have access to that feedstuff."