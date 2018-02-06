Officials discover bird flu in wild bird in Co. Tipperary

A case of bird flu has been confirmed in a wild eagle in Co Tipperary.

The Department of Agriculture says a case of avian influenza called H5N6 has been confirmed in a white-tailed sea eagle found dead in late January.

It represents an increased risk to poultry stocks and the Department advises flock owners to feed and water birds under cover away from wild birds.

The Department says there is a very low health risk and no food safety risk to consumers from the H5N6 strain.