Officers make second arrest in connection with murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe

A second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

The man, who is in his 60s, was arrested in Dundalk last night.

He is being held under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act at Balbriggan Garda station.

Detective Garda Donohoe was shot dead outside the Lordship Credit Union in Belurgan five years ago.

On Sunday, a man in his 20s was arrested outside Wheatfield Prison, in relation to the investigation.