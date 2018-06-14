Offaly teen threatened with deportation 'petrified' to leave Ireland

An Offaly teen threatened with deportation is "petrified" of having to leave Ireland.

Nonso Muojeke and his family have lived in Tullamore for the last 11 years but now face having to return to Nigeria, after they were denied asylum.

Nonso Muojeke via @SaveNonso/Twitter

Classmates of the Tullamore College student have travelled to Leinster House to deliver a 22,000-signature petition to Justice Minister, Charlie Flanagan to allow the family to continue to live here.

Speaking for the Save Nonso campaign Nonso’s teacher Joe Caslin said: "Nonso has lived virtually his whole life here - over 11 years.

"Forcing him to leave the only home he knows will inflict great harm on this young boy.

"Minister Charles Flanagan has the power to keep Nonso where he belongs - with his friends and community who love and care for him in Tullamore."

The student at Tullamore College have also made a video to put pressure on the Justice Minister into letting Mr Muojeke stay in the country.

Those supporting the campaign have explained that Mr Muojeke's father died in 2006. The 14-year-old's mother came to Ireland the following year with Nonso's and his brother.

- Digital Desk