Offaly man €500,000 richer after collecting Euromillions winnings

An Offaly man is €500,000 richer today after picking up a cheque from the National Lottery.

The man became the 17th EuroMillions Plus top prize winner in Ireland in 2018 after he won on Friday, July 20.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Mangan’s Filling Station in Edenderry, Co Offaly.

He said he plans to use his fortune to set himself up for life.

“I hadn’t a clue that I had the winning ticket until yesterday when somebody mentioned to me that the prize was sold locally," he said.

"I bought the ticket over two weeks ago and I folded it up into the sun visor in my car and there it stayed until yesterday when I checked it! I still can’t believe that I'm the winner and I don’t think it’ll properly sink in until the cheque has cleared in my bank account.”

The winner, who wishes to keep his identity anonymous, admitted that he still hadn’t fully processed the win but he would treat himself to a new car to make the win real before making plans for his long-term future.

“I’ve only had a day to take all of this in so to make this win real to me I’m going to splash out on a new car in the next few days.

"€500,000 is a massive amount of money so I need to get some financial plans in place so that it will have a long-lasting benefit for me in the long-run."

The EuroMillions jackpot is worth an estimated €70m tonight.

Digital Desk