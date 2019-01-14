Nursing unions to meet with HSE chiefs in bid to avoid strike
Nursing unions are to meet with officials from the HSE and the Department of Health Tuesday morning, in an effort to avert strike action.
The INMO and the PNA are planning industrial action over pay and staffing levels.
The talks will discuss the issues at the heart of the dispute, as well as contingency measures to provide emergency cover if it goes ahead.
