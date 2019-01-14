Nursing unions to meet with HSE chiefs in bid to avoid strike

Nursing unions are to meet with officials from the HSE and the Department of Health Tuesday morning, in an effort to avert strike action.

The INMO and the PNA are planning industrial action over pay and staffing levels.

The talks will discuss the issues at the heart of the dispute, as well as contingency measures to provide emergency cover if it goes ahead.

INMO general secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha, third left, at the announcement that nurses and midwives will go on strike for 24 hours on January 30. Should the dispute go unresolved, there will be further 24-hour strikes in February. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Nurses Strike
By Digital Desk staff

