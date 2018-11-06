Nurses to vote on all-out strike action

Nurses are to vote on whether they want to engage in all-out strike action in a row over pay and staffing.

If passed, nurses and midwives would walk off the job for 24 hours and only provide emergency care.

President of the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation, Martina Harkin-Kelly, says the Government has left them with no option.

She said: "We have been forced down this path by Government and we always, as nurses and midwives, consider our patient's safety and the current risk that our patients that we care for within the health service are currently at, at this point in time."

