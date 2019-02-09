Nurses to hold national rally ahead of further talks with Government

A national rally is taking place today as INMO nurses prepare to enter a third week of strike action for better pay.

It comes despite nine hours of talks at the Labour Court yesterday.

The talks between the nursing unions and Government officials will resume this afternoon.

Today's national rally is going ahead at the Garden of Remembrance, on Dublin's Parnell Square, after talks at the Labour Court yesterday failed to find a resolution to the dispute.

Further strike days have been announced for February 12, 13 and 14, while psychiatric nurses have announced three days of strikes on February 19, 20 and 21.

Nurses and midwives say the row is not just about money.

They insist they are seeking to secure safe staffing levels in the health service, through increases in pay to make the profession more attractive.