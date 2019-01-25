Nurses strike still on as talks end without resolution
The strike by nurses and midwives is on course to go ahead after talks trying to avert the industrial action ended without resolution today.
Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) are set to strike next Wednesday.
They are also set to stage 24-hour work stoppages on February 5 and 7.
This is the third day of the meeting between the INMO and the HSE at the Workplace Relations Commission in a bid to reach an agreement in the row over the recruitment and retention of nurses.
GPs are also planning a major protest outside the Dáil on February 6, meaning services will be seriously disrupted that day.
