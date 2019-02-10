Nurses' strike looms as talks continue at Labour Court

Marathon talks continue at the Labour Court tonight, aimed at ending the nurses dispute with the Government over pay and working conditions.

A three-day strike by members of the INMO and PNA will begin on Tuesday, leading to reduced cover in emergency departments and the cancellation of tens of thousands of medical appointments.

Both sides have been locked in talks since 12.30pm this afternoon.

Unions, HSE management and government officials have had three days of talks and there is still no sign of a breakthrough.

There is no indication that the Labour Court has found enough common ground between the sides for it to intervene.

As things stand, the action by 40,000 nurses and midwives goes ahead on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

If the strike proceeds, it will also include the Psychiatric Nurses Association's 6,000 members.