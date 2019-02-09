Nurses remain locked in talks while PNA still plan to strike

Talks between the Psychiatric Nurses Association(PNA) and HSE bosses have ended for the night.

The PNA said they met at the Labour Court to explain their issues and discussed possible resolutions.

However, it is still planning to press ahead with three days of strike action next week.

Meanwhile, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation remains locked in talks tonight.

PNA General Secretary Peter Hughes said: "We were invited in to the Labour Court this evening and we met with the Labour Court to explore the issues around our recruitment and retention action and we discussed possible resolutions to the issues.