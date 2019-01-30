Nurses on the picket line: 'Sometimes I finish a night and realise I never even took a break'

By Catherine Shanahan, Evelyn Ring and Olivia Kelleher

Teas, coffees, soup, even a bunch of flowers from a supportive member of the public - nurses on the picket line were at the receiving end of the TLC they’re more used to doling out.

Nurse Shiprah Samuel with other nurses pictured on the picket line at James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown this morning. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

If the beeping of car horns is a measure of public support, then they have it in spades.

The din outside Cork University Hospital (CUH) was enough to wake the babies in the nearby maternity hospital.

Do you support the nurses in their strike action? #nursesstrike — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) January 30, 2019

The tens of thousands that turned out around the country for the first of six 24-hour national strikes proved that nurses are a hardy bunch, undeterred by sub-zero temperatures.

Aileen Laceda (43), a staff nurse at Cork University Hospital (CUH), came to Ireland 19 years ago from the Philippines.

Nurses are enticed here by the euros but the standard of living is too high. The rent is too much for someone starting out.

"The nurses arriving here now can’t put down roots because everything costs so much and the working conditions are so bad,” Aileen said.

She was on the picket line because she feels bad for her niece who has just started nursing in Tallaght Hospital.

“I am here to fight on her behalf. It was really me who inspired her to do nursing so I feel I have to do something,” she said.

Niamh Phayer (26) from Caherciveen, Co Kerry, also a staff nurse at CUH, said she graduated in 2014 and 50 of her classmates attended their graduation ceremony in January 2015.

“The ceremony was on a Thursday. By the following Monday, about 10 of my classmates were left in Ireland,” she said. The rest had emigrated in search of better pay and working conditions.

Over at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH), a passerby who presented protesting nurses with a bouquet of flowers was dazzled by smiles of gratitude.

Julianne Ryan, from Conna, Fermoy, a nurse at SIVUH, said they were delighted with the public’s support.

“We hope it lasts, because it doesn’t sound like the government is about to give in. Leo [Varadkar] seems to be really digging his heels in,” she said.

“I understand government concerns about knock-on pay claims in the public sector, but we are here because the health service is in crisis.

"The nurse: patient ratios are at dangerous levels and working conditions are very very bad,” she said.

Nurses were stretched too thin and the threat of losing their professional registration on foot of a mistake was ever-present, Julianne said.

The standards required by HIQA, the health watchdog, placed additional pressure on nurses, who spent much of their time auditing and doing paperwork when they should be prioritising patients.

Sharon Hattersley, who works in theatre recovery in SIVUH, said young nurses wanted pay parity with other health professionals starting out. The demands on them were high, sometimes dealing with more than a dozen acutely ill patients.

Nurses on picket line duty at the start of their 24-hour stoppage at the Mercy Hospital, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan.

“These are patients who might have a number of underlying problems and who need experienced staff to be safe,” she said.

Back at CUH Patrick O’Shea from Cork city was with a bunch of interns, nurses in their fourth year of study, who were holding aloft a poster with the words “Give us nursing interns a reason to stay”.

Patrick (32) was a care assistant for a decade before training to become a nurse. What he finds now, in his final year of training, is that experienced nurses are so overrun on the wards that they don’t have time to teach interns.

“Come next October, I will be responsible for caseloads of patients and I am not fully prepared,” he said.

Jenny O'Riordan (23), from Glanmire, Co Cork, who graduated less than two years ago, said colleagues are calling in sick "because they are stressed".

Nurse Jenny O'Riordan, with her colleagues on the picket line during the nurses strike at Cork University Maternity Hospital. Picture: David Keane.

Sometimes I finish a night and I realise I never even took a break or went to the bathroom. It is that bad.

"I get home and I wake up in the middle of the night thinking 'I never went back to that man.' You are thinking of it at home.” she said.

Inside CUH, corridors were unusually empty, not a single patient waiting in outpatients and the emergency department (ED) waiting room singularly quiet.

HSE National Director Liam Woods warned EDs will have a difficult day today, with a surge of patients expected.