Nurses could strike over pay issue

Nurses say strike action could be on the cards unless the government makes them 'a serious pay offer' within weeks.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has announced a special delegate conference for September 26 to discuss the pay issue.

The INMO executive says it will recommend industrial action if there is no new offer on the table by that time.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says a dispute in the HSE is almost inevitable.

"It is incredible to us that it's taken this length of time considering the evidence that is staring everyone in the face," she said