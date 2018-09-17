Nurses and midwives continue protests against understaffing

Nurses and midwives are protesting against unsafe staffing levels and overcrowding.

The lunchtime protests in Kilkenny and Cavan are the latest in a series which began last week in Galway, Cork and Limerick.

In Kilkenny, the INMO members will gather at the gate of St. Luke’s Hospital from 12.30pm to 13.30pm today. Over the summer, the hospital was forced to close the 14-bed Ward 7 due to nursing staff shortages.

In Cavan, INMO members will protest at Cavan General Hospital on Thursday at 1pm. Eight patients are on trolleys in the hospital today.

INMO members are mobilising after the HSE admitted having no plan in place for the coming winter.

They are warning that the lack of recruitment or a cut back in services could lead to unplanned cancellations of elective appointments.

"Nurses and midwives are constantly apologising to patients for the conditions in the health service," said INMO general secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha.

"Thousands are trapped on trolleys every week, and things will only get worse as winter bites.

"Yet the HSE still has no plan to recruit extra staff or cut back services to cope with the demand.

"This could lead to unplanned cancellations of elective appointments.

We can’t go on like this. It’s time for the HSE to be honest with the public.

